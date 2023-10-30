Watch Now
Police: 75-year-old man stabbed to death in Forest Park home

WCPO
Posted at 9:29 AM, Oct 30, 2023
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 75-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Forest Park home on Friday, according to a press release from Forest Park police.

Police said they responded to a home on Waycross Road at around 10:10 p.m. on Friday and found Terry Herzog dead inside. Police said Herzog appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office issued a report that determined Herzog's death was a homicide.

Police said they arrested 61-year-old Hubert Toole and charged him with Herzog's murder.

In court Monday morning, Toole appeared in court, where a judge issued him a $1 million bond. In court, officials said Toole had threatened Herzog with a pair of scissors earlier in October.

Forest Park police said Toole and Herzog lived together in the same home.

