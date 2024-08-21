New rule at Forest Park Kroger says minors must now be chaperoned while shopping during certain hours

FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Kroger location in Forest Park is implementing new rules about when children under 18 can be in the store unaccompanied, according to city officials.

Forest Park officials declined to comment further, but said a press release would be issued in the future.

The new policy went into effect August 19 and says minors will not be permitted in the store without an adult chaperone between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Previously, the Kroger location's policy allowed no more than three minors under 18 in the store at a time to shop, and book bags had to be left in the store's lobby while they shopped.

The change in policy happened because of "increased incidents of disruptive and inappropriate behavior in the store involving teenagers," though the city declined to provide further information on what those incidents may have been.

The new policy doesn't include minors working in the store, though it does apply to them when they are not actively working a shift.

WCPO reached out to Kroger for more information on the policy and what led to it, but have not yet received a response.