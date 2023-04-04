Devou Park disc golf baskets vandalized for a third time

COVINGTON, Ky. — A vandal damaged disc golf baskets at Devou Park — again — on Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the City of Covington.

This is the third time the baskets have been vandalized since they were installed last October.

“It’s hard to have any logical explanation for it, but it’s going to be a compelling story once we get to the bottom of it,” course architect Ryan Freibert told LINK nky. “Even though it’s not resolved, people continued to keep playing and enjoying disc golf.”

Freibert said fundraising efforts are continuing to fix the damage, which has totaled $20,000 over the course of the three incidents.

On Oct. 12, thieves stole 12 of the 18 total disc golf baskets overnight with another severely damaged. The disc golf course had been open for only three days before the incident.

Then three months later, in January, it happened again: An article posted on the Devou Good Foundation website said the majority of the disc golf baskets were “crushed, bent, or ripped out of the ground.” The Covington Police Department confirmed 14 of the 18 baskets were damaged beyond repair.

This article originally appeared on LINK NKY's website.