CINCINNATI — The Tri-State area is home to so many beautiful parks with city views, lakes, hiking trails and more. While a list of nine definitely doesn't encapsulate all the area has to offer, here are the Top 9 parks around the Tri-State:

Smale Riverfront Park

Dwayne Slavey A view of Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park from Sky 9.

If you couldn't tell with Riverfront in the name, Smale is located between the Ohio River and The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. While walking along the river, Smale has breathtaking views of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Smale is perfect for families with plenty of play areas, giant swings, water fountains, an interactive foot piano and more. The park is also perfect to hang out in before or after a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park.

Ault Park

WCPO

No matter if it's Cherry Blossom season or not, Ault Park is a beautiful spot to enjoy a day in the sun. Ault Park is also perfect for a picnic day, whether you want to enjoy the pavilion or relax at one of the lookout points. The park also has plenty of natural and trailed walking paths through its roughly 224 acres.

Miami Whitewater Forest

Jennifer Ketchmark/WCPO

The largest park in Hamilton County, Miami Whitewater Forest has so much to do that guests can never get bored. The almost 5,000-acre park features plenty of trails, fishing, boating, a 9-hole golf course, soccer fields as well as campgrounds and more. The park also features Shaker Trace Nursery, which is made up of a greenhouse, aquaculture ponds, a drying barn and more to increase habitat restoration.

Devou Park

Felicia Jordan

Tucked away in the hills of Northern Kentucky, Devou Park has some of the most breathtaking views of downtown Cincinnati. With more than 700 acres, Devou has plenty of scenic hiking trails, ponds to fish in, a golf course, disc golf and more. The park is also home to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Park Bar & Grill, which is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Washington Park

Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor Music Hall looms behind the dancing waters of Washington Park.

Located right by Music Hall in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, Washington Park is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of city life. With a dog park, fountains for kids to play with, plenty of green space to lounge in, a bar and more, Washington Park has something for everyone in the family. The park also regularly holds events for guests to enjoy every day of the week, including the pre-game celebration before FC Cincinnati matches.

East Fork State Park

Google

One of the largest state parks in the entirety of Ohio, East Fork State Park has almost 7,500 acres to enjoy. The park has the usual amenities like hiking trails, fishing and camping, but guests can also indulge in activities like archery, horseback riding, fossil hunting and even hunting. The Clermont County park also offers a variety of winter-related activities when prime hiking and camping weather goes away.

Summit Park

WCPO

Summit Park not only is a great park to enjoy, but it also doubles as Blue Ash's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Summit Park features a fishing pond, dog park, playscape, walking trails and more. The park also has multiple restaurants to grab a bite to eat at, including Senate, The Brown Dog Cafe and Tahona. Other than its daily events, Summit Park is also home to Red, White and Blue Ash, which is one of the Tri-State's largest Fourth of July celebrations.

Eden Park

WCPO

Home of the Cincinnati Art Museum, Krohn Conservatory and Playhouse in the Park, Eden Park is one of Cincinnati's "most popular parks," according to its website. Eden Park is also home to a pavilion that hosts outdoor concerts, a gazebo that overlooks Mirror Lake and walking paths next to the park's Ohio River view. While the park doesn't offer any major outdoor activities like boating, it's perfect for a nice relaxing day outside with family and friends.

Sharon Woods

Nick Smith Summer day at Sharon Woods



The oldest park in Hamilton County, Sharon Woods has lots to enjoy, including trails, fishing, golfing and more. The park has a paved walking trail around its lake that runs 2.6 miles as well as two other trails. The park is also home to Heritage Village Museum, which depicts and tells the stories of Southwestern Ohio life in the 19th century.