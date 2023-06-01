Watch Now
Forest Park home majorly damaged in fire; dozens of firefighters respond

It's unclear if anyone was injured
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 19:15:05-04

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Dozens of firefighters responded to a large house fire in Forest Park Thursday evening.

The fire began around 6:30 p.m. at a residence on Riga Court.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but neighbors of the home told WCPO that the house "exploded."

The remnants of the house show it was almost entirely engulfed in flames before crews got it under control. Firefighters are still attending to small pockets of flames at the residence.

It's also unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Tall smoke plumes from the fire could be seen right off of I-275 on Hamilton Avenue.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

