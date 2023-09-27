Watch Now
Forest Park auto shop damaged in early morning fire

Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 09:00:08-04

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A business in Forest Park was damaged in an early morning fire Wednesday.

Crews were called to the report of a fire on Northland Boulevard around 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of a business with a sign out front that reads "Auto City Wheel and Auto Body Repair."

It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire started.

Investigators have not said if there were any cars in the building that were damaged.

The extent of the the damage is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the fire.

