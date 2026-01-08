Forest Fair Mall site redevelopment: What’s planned

FOREST PARK, Ohio — In March 2025, both Fairfield and Forest Park city councils approved zoning changes needed to move forward on the redevelopment of the former Forest Fair Mall, which straddles the border of the two localities.

Here's what to know about the redevelopment.

Tenant

The Hillman Group signed a lease for a new multipurpose facility on the site

It consolidates operations from multiple Cincinnati-area locations and is the anchor for the redevelopment

Current action

Demolition has been happening, with all of it planned to be finished as warmer weather approaches

Summer 2026 has been the completion date on the demolition timeline

O’Rourke Wrecking Co. is handling the demolition

Nick Graham/Journal-News

Development plans

The land will include a business and industrial park. There will be warehouses, offices, other commercial uses and The Hillman Group as the lead tenant

Hillwood’s plans have included “Project Tetris,” which supports consolidated office/industrial operations for large employers, including Hillman Group

Hillwood Investment Properties (a Perot company) owns 55 acres of the site and has contracted to purchase that land from World Properties Inc. It paid off $10.5 million in bonds tied to the mall’s 2004 renovation

It also secured a $7.9 million state demolition grant via the Butler County Land Bank



Mall history

Most locals refer to the property as “Forest Fair Mall,” which opened in 1988‑1989 and completely closed in 2022

Major tenants including Kohl’s and Bass Pro Shops closed in 2024 and 2025. The mall has had other names in its time, including Cincinnati Mills and Cincinnati Mall.

A nightclub existed at the mall; most remember it as Bourbon Street and Metropolis.

City leaders conducted a final walkthrough in August 2025. It was more of a memory walk, with folks sharing their experiences throughout the years.

