Court docs: Woman charged with attempted murder, held 7-month-old's head underwater in bath tub

The child was treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 20, 2023
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after she held her 7-month-old child's face underwater in a bath tub, according to court documents.

Ty'Asia Johnson, 23, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Monday and the following morning a judge set her bond at $100,000.

According to court documents, on May 30, Johnson contacted her child's father, who was nearby at the time, that she was going to kill their baby. The father went straight to Johnson's apartment in Forest Park where he "grabbed the child from Ms. Johnson and prevented a fatal drowning of their child," says court documents.

In court, prosecutors said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment and that a child protective services agency was involved.

"She appears to be a danger to her own child," said the prosecutor at Johnson's arraignment as he asked the judge for a high bond.

Johnson's defense attorney pointed out she had no prior criminal record of any kind in his request for a lower bond.

Ultimately, the judge ruled Johnson's bond be 10% of $100,000 and she is ordered to have no contact with her child or the child's father if she is released on bond. She is also ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device if her bond is met.

