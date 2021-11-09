Woman recounts trying to help victim of fatal shooting in Fairfield bar

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person is dead after the Fairfield Police Department said Miguel Galliher opened fire in LugNutz Bar and Grill over the weekend.

Police said Galliher pulled out a gun and started firing inside the bar following an argument just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He shot three people, including 44-year-old Robert Strong. Strong was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

Dayshia Sparrow was inside the bar when Galliher began shooting, hiding under a pool table when she heard shots fired.

"The first gunshot, the first pow...it didn't stop after the first one — there was four to five more shots," Sparrow said.

The home health nurse came out of hiding after the shots stopped, bolting for Strong and performing CPR before first responders arrived.

"I can't run out the door and see someone laying there," Sparrow said. "I don't care who you are, I'm going to try...I'm going to try."

Woman tried to save man's life after Fairfield bar shooting

Sparrow said she heard someone call Strong "Bobby," so she called out his name and told him to stay alert.

"The saddest part was when I started CPR," Sparrow said. "When I did my first mouth-to-mouth with him, I felt him blow back into my mouth and I stopped and he said, 'Just let me die.'"

Replaying the scene over and over for the past two days, Sparrow said she remembers doing everything she could to try to save Strong's life.

Police said the two other people shot were innocent bystanders. Sparrow said she has been trying to make sense of what she believes was a senseless act.

"You didn't only put his life in danger, you put other's lives in danger," Sparrow said. "Shooting, not thinking."