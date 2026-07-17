Middletown gives final approval to demolition of historic Manchester Inn and nearby Ford plant

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Historic Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow the demolition of the more than a century-old Manchester Inn and nearby Ford building on Donham Plaza, ending a years-long discussion over whether the buildings could be saved and rehabilitated.

The city posted a new look inside the now dilapidated that once welcomed U.S. presidents and titans of industry, showing it to be a dirty, fire-scarred, molded, graffitied mess.

Commissioner Gabriel Schoenlein, President of the South Main Historic Neighborhood Association, attempted to help city administration and city council members explore as many options as possible to save the building since Spring of 2025 and ultimately voted to allow the Manchester's demolition.

"I think people are now confident that there was nothing left to do with the Manchester," Schoenlein said.

WATCH: We're on hand as commissioners debate demolition

Middletown gives final approval to demolition of historic Manchester Inn

During the pre-vote conversation, Commissioner Andy Brickler expressed frustration over losing the two historic buildings after years under city control, with other historic buildings at risk of suffering the same fate.

"We've got to get ahead of these, or we have to get rid of the historical commission because if we're just going to demolish buildings, why do we have a historical commission?" Brickler asked.

Butler County Finance Authority President Josh Smith testified to his belief that the demolition of these buildings and the construction of a proposed CMC Properties housing complex and park could revitalize the region.

"It will allow the density, in my mind, that will trigger redevelopment that the other historic buildings really need," Smith said.

We asked Schoenlein if he agreed with that assessment.

"With it being an economic driver, I think it is the first domino," Schoenlein said.

A CMC representative testified that the developer would pay tribute to the property's history with a display in the complex's lobby and two informational plaques.

While this was the final approval needed from the city of Middletown to clear demolition, state regulators will have to make their own decision.