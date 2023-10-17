Police: 2 dead in murder-suicide in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Fairfield Friday morning.

Fairfield police officers responded to Merlin Drive at around 10 a.m. Oct. 13 for a reported altercation. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Tatiana Maldonado and 33-year-old Jolman David Perez dead inside their apartment.

After an investigation, police determined Perez killed Maldonado and then took his own life.

According to the coroner's report, both Perez and Maldonado died of a neck wound.