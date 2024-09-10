Man admits guilt in deadly botched Fairfield robbery over basketball shoes

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Cincinnati man has admitted guilt in the shooting death following a botched robbery in a Fairfield parking lot a year ago.

Zakariya K. Davis, 19, was arrested Nov. 15, 2023, in Kentucky after he was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for his part in a robbery attempt that turned deadly on Sept. 7, 2023.

Davis was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Cameron Duskin, 19, died of gunshot wounds after shots were fired and a car he was in crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway, which is the Goodwill Store, according to the county coroner’s office and Fairfield Police.

Four days after the homicide, police said the initial investigation determined that individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the robbery involved a meet up to allegedly sell some shoes. Duskin was shot and killed by a man who fired in self-defense when he and Davis tried to rob the man, according to prosecutors.

“If you are involved in a crime that results in the death of another person, you are subject to being charged with responsibility of the death of that person,” Gmoser said. “If you are engaged in conduct that is a felony, and it is violent behavior and somebody ends up getting killed in the process, even if it is one of the partners in crime, you are going to be held responsible for that death.”

On Monday, Davis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. with a one-year gun specification and felonious assault. He faces a maximum of 25.5 years in prison.

Davis is set to be sentenced by Judge Noah Powers II on Oct. 7.