'It's always been an enjoyment': Fairfield school throws surprise party for employee retiring after 32 years

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Staff members at Fairfield West Elementary School threw a surprise retirement party for one of their co-workers on Thursday.

Cheryl Sandor is retiring after working for the Fairfield City School District for 32 years. Sandor served as an educational assistant for the Latchkey Program, providing care for students both before and after school.

As Sandor walked into the cafeteria Thursday, staff and students greeted her with a round of applause to celebrate her last latchkey breakfast calling it "Donut" Forget You Are So Loved. Several classes also gave Sandor gifts like cards, balloons and flowers. You can watch the video at the top of this story to see the surprise sendoff.

"I'm feeling very full of mixed emotions because in one end after doing something for so long it is kind of exciting for the next adventure and chapter of your life but on the other hand, this was my life since I was 20 years old," Sandor said.

She said working in the program was a fun time and it allowed her to be there for the kid's needs. She said it was a great program and she enjoyed interacting with the children and the parents.

"I've enjoyed being a part of it. I feel like it made me grow as an adult," Sandor said. "And the longer I spent time here doing it, I just got pure joy and fulfillment out of that because when you're in the elementary setting or any school setting, kids are a part of your life and so they become a part of you and you make a better person out of them and yourself each day you walk in."

Over the next couple of months, Sandor said she plans to take some time off and focus on herself. She said eventually she will figure out what's next and do something that makes her happy.