Fairfield won’t see a fourth Wawa gas station

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The dismissal of a proposed fourth Fairfield Wawa gas station and convenience store in Fairfield was a matter of removing it from the City Council’s agenda.

The Monday night action was met with applause from a handful of residents near the proposed development, but no additional comments from residents or council members.

The motion to withdraw the Wawa project from Fairfield City Council’s agenda also included a note, as recommended by Law Director Steve Wolterman, that the body received a recommendation against the project from the planning commission in addition to the withdrawal request from the developer.

This move to withdraw also came a month after more than 80 Fairfield residents said they don’t want to see the gas station chain ― which already will see three being built in the city ― at the corner of Pleasant Avenue and John Gray Road.

That overwhelming response prompted the developer, STNL Development, to send a letter to the city on July 25 withdrawing the planned unit development zone change and concept plan application. The development was not recommended by the Fairfield Planning Commission at its July 24 meeting.

“While our team believes that the proposed development was an opportunity to provide great benefits to the city of Fairfield and to the community, the lack of support for the project indicates that the withdrawal of the PUD Application is the appropriate action,” wrote Jonathan Wocher, with STNL Development. “We appreciate the time and effort of the city staff and members of the City Council and Planning Commission on this application.”

The location was chosen because it is “prime real estate,” Wocher said at the July 8 Fairfield City Council meeting. The plan was to purchase the 24.1-acre lot, use 4.6 acres and donate the balance to the city of Fairfield. The $7.5 million development by Wawa would have created 40 jobs.

Three Wawas are planned for Fairfield:



Ohio 4 and Symmes Road

Bypass Ohio 4 and Tylersville Road

Mack Road at Ohio 4

This is part of Wawa’s push to saturate the Buckeye state with as many as 60.

What will happen with the property owned by John and Paul McGilliard is unknown as it has been for sale for a while. The land hasn’t been developed in the past due to streams, elevation changes and utility lines.

Five Wawas are planned to open in Southwest Ohio in the first half of 2025, including the first scheduled to open in Deerfield Twp.

Other Wawas opening in early-to-mid-2025 includes the Fairfield location at Dixie Highway at Symmes Road, the Cincinnati-Dayton Road location in Liberty Twp, Courseview Drive in Mason and Glensprings Drive in Springdale.

