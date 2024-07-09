Citizens oppose fourth Wawa in Fairfield

Watch Now
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — More than 80 Fairfield citizens attended Fairfield City Council’s meeting July 8 to speak their minds about a fourth Wawa convenience store and gas station coming to their city.

Ohio is one year away from getting its first Wawa, and Fairfield is trying to keep up. So far, plans for three locations for the convenience store and gas station in Fairfield have been approved by the Council.

The newest proposal is for a 4.6-acre lot on the corner of Pleasant Avenue and John Gray Road that is part of a larger undeveloped 24.1-acre plot of land. The land is currently zoned as part of a neighborhood business district that does not permit gas stations. Fairfield City Council and planning commission would have to approve a planned unit development to change the zoning for the Wawa to be built.

Citizens who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting brought concerns about flooding, traffic, crime and light pollution to the neighborhoods surrounding the proposed business.

John Burton, an officer with the Colerain Police Department said other gas stations in his jurisdiction have influenced crime in the surrounding area.

“We’re going to put a 24/7 gas station that’s probably the nicest one around just 100 yards from people with kids,” Burton said. “Criminals don’t just go in, they tend to park on the side street or have somebody drop them off and now people are living just three doors down at Carousel Circle.”

