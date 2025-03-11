Fairfield City Council approves demolition and redevelopment of former Forest Fair Mall, business park to come

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Nearly three years after it was condemned, the former Forest Fair Mall will soon be demolished and redeveloped.

Lucille Vaught lives near the former mall and remembers when they first opened their doors in 1989.

“There were so many stores and eating places, and it was a wonderful area for this,” said Vaught.

But now the mall isn’t what it used to be, passing through several owners since opening and a constant battle with high vacancy.

That’s why the Fairfield City Council approved moving forward with the demolition and redevelopment at Monday night’s meeting.

Fairfield City Council approves demolition of former Forest Fair Mall

In 2018, the parking structure was closed for failure of a fire suppression system, and in 2022 the inside of the mall was condemned due to health and safety concerns.

Kohl's is the only store left but will be leaving next month. While many look forward to the new development, the closure will impact neighbors like Vaught.

“There’s so many changes and it’s hard for older people,” said Vaught. “I’m sure they’ll build something here that’s good for the area.”

The new plan for the mall is for Texas-based Hillwood Investment Properties to build 3 small industrial buildings on 54 acres on the East side of the property. The other 45 acres will remain under the current owner, World Properties, for future mixed-use redevelopment.

The original plan was for all 99 acres to be built into a business park, but after community feedback, the above plan was proposed.

Maddy Schmidt The vacant Forest Fair Mall lies mostly in Hamilton County, but the state grant that could fund its demolition belongs to Butler County.

We asked residents what they’d like to see in the new space.

“Maybe a playground for the kids, 'cause I got grandkids and I just live about five minutes from here, said resident Phillip Gassert. “So a park for the kids would be great.”

Vaught does not drive long distances anymore, so she is hoping for another clothing store. She said the next closest is Kenwood Towne Center, but that it’s too far for her to drive.

Residents do support the business park but would also like to see restaurants, other stores or apartments replace the mall.

A $7.9 million state demolition grant is secured to cover a significant percentage of the demolition. The funds must be spent by the end of this year or it will be lost.