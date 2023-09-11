Watch Now
Coroner identifies 19-year-old found dead behind Fairfield shopping plaza

Coroner identifies 19-year-old found dead behind Fairfield shopping plaza
A 19-year-old was found dead in the back parking lot of a Fairfield shopping plaza, investigators said. On Thursday shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting and an armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road and McGreevy Drive. When police arrived, they found the body of a 19-year-old inside a vehicle that had crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot behind the Goodwill and the Big Lots at 4605 Dixie Highway.
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the 19-year-old who was found dead in the back parking lot of a Fairfield shopping plaza.

On Thursday shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting and an armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road and McGreevy Drive.

When police arrived, they found the body of a 19-year-old inside a vehicle that had crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot behind the Goodwill and the Big Lots at 4605 Dixie Highway.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the man as Cameron J. Duskin. According to investigators, Duskin died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fairfield police said their initial investigation has determined that Duskin and other individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

Investigators ruled Duskin's death a homicide.

According to Fairfield police, "the parties involved have been identified." But investigators have not announced any arrests.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.

