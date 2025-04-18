Watch Now
Coroner at scene of crash near Butler County Regional Airport

Sean DeLancey/WCPO
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner's Office is at the scene of a crash in Fairfield.

Fairfield police said officers responded to the intersection of Bobmeyer Road and East Airport Road for a single-vehicle crash at around 4:50 p.m. Friday. Police did not say how many people were inside the vehicle nor whether there were any injuries.

Police said Bobmeyer Road is shut down in both directions. The crash is currently under investigation.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

