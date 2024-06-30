'A chance to play like every other kid': Annual car show benefits athletes with special needs

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Classic car owners cranked up their engines for a good cause Sunday at the annual Cruise In For Kids Car Show.

The car show, which was celebrating its 10th year, benefits the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields provide accessible and inclusive baseball fields and opportunities for athletes with special abilities of all ages, according to its website.

Mark Fehreng, who brought his song to Sunday's car show, said it's an understatement to say these fields hold a special place in his heart. He said they help make sure everyone knows they can play the game of baseball no matter their ability.

Fehreng's daughter plays at the fields, which provide "a chance, an opportunity to play like every other kid," he said.

"Words can't describe it," he said. "It brings tears to my eyes watching the kids out there."

Sunday's car show pushed the gas on fundraising for the fields, and while the show was free, entering a car was $20.

Fehreng entered his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

Organizers told WCPO 9 that they had hundreds of cars in the show.

Other than the car show itself, the day was filled with food, music, raffles, door prizes and more to all benefit the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. There was also an appearance from Joey The Can-Do Kangaroo, the mascot for the baseball fields.

In a press release, organizers said the annual car show has raised more than $140,000 to support the athletic and recreational experiences for the special needs community by The Nuxhall Foundation.

Kim Nuxhall, president and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation and The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, said in a statement that there's no better crew than the team behind the car show year after year. Steve Crain and Ken Rhodus led a team of more than a dozen volunteer committee membes to organize the car show.

"This is a team of volunteers that truly fires on all cylinders, and they're fueled by hearts of gold," Nuxhall said in a statement. "The funds they raise with this event help us to provide big-league opportunities or our athletes with exceptionalities."

For more information about the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, click here.