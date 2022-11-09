36-year-old in 'critical but stable' condition following shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting in Fairfield, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Around 9:53 p.m., Fairfield police and fire responded to a report of gunshots near 1456 Sherwood Drive.

When they arrived, officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

A person that called Fairfield 911 said they could hear someone screaming after the gunshots were fired.

Another 911 caller said they were woken up by five gunshots outside their residence. The caller then spotted a man laying in the grass outside.

The victim himself also called 911 after the shooting.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital, then transferred via Air Care to UC Medical Center.

He is listed in "critical but stable condition," police said.

Police have not arrested anyone or identified any suspects in the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding the ongoing investigation, you're asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemman at 513-896-8246.

READ MORE:

Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose

2 arrested for home invasion, shooting at deputies, leading to police chase across the Ohio River

West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to court Wednesday