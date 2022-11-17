18-year-old man found dead after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Fairfield residence, Fairfield police said.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Planet Drive around 12:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

There, police said they found the man dead.

Police have not released the identity of the person dead.

Fairfield police said the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.

Those involved in the incident have been identified, but police said no arrests have been made at this point.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

