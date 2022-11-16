1 hospitalized after shipping container falls off truck, onto car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Dixie Highway is closed in both directions in Fairfield after a shipping container fell on a car, Butler County dispatch said.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after the container fell off a truck at a railroad underpass at the intersection of Dixie Highway and St. Clair Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. A WCPO crew at the scene said it appears the car was still under the shipping container as of 7 p.m.

There was no word on the person's condition.

Fairfield police are in charge of the investigation. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

