Woman killed following fire in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — A woman was killed following a fire early Sunday morning in Evendale, Evendale Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Plateau Place and Mohler Road. When fire crews arrived, they found an outbuilding on fire.

When firefighters entered the building, Evendale fire said crews found a woman dead inside. Fire crews removed the woman from the building.

The woman's identity will not be released until family is notified.

The fire department did not give any indication into what caused the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by Evendale fire and police, along with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and the State Fire Marshal.

