PD: Driver dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — A man is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale on Monday afternoon, the Evendale Police Department said in a press release.

The coroner has identified the man as 51-year-old Walter Walker.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Glendale Milford Road near I-75.

According to the release, Walker was driving and hit multiple vehicles driving west. Then he crossed "over the double yellow line" and hit a semi-tractor trailer, police said.

Walker was found "unconscious and unresponsive" on the scene, according to the release.

He was taken to Bethesda North Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

According to the press release, police "are considering that Mr. Walker may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the accident."

No other injuries have been reported.