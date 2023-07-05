PD: 1 in hospital following fiery crash on I-75

EVENDALE, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a fiery crash on northbound I-75.

It happened a little after midnight Wednesday in Evendale near the Glendale-Milford exit.

A WCPO photojournalist captured the moments after the crash on video.

The burning car was smashed into the back of an SUV in the northbound lanes. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

Evendale crash

Evendale police said one person was transported to the hospital.

Investigators have not said how many people were involved in the crash.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.

The roadway was reopened a short time later.

The condition of the person in the hospital is unknown.