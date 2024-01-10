PD: 1 hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 S

EVENDALE, Ohio — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-75, Evendale police said.

Police said a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 just after 1 p.m. when they entered the Shepherd Lane exit ramp. That driver attempted to re-enter I-75 from the exit ramp but struck the crash cushion between the interstate and exit ramp before spinning out of control. The vehicle then struck several other vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that spun out of control was transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed at the Shepherd Lane exit for multiple hours as police investigated.