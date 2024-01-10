Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyEvendale

Actions

PD: 1 hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 S

I-75 South Shepherd Lane Crash
OHGO
One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash along I-75 South near Shepherd Lane.
I-75 South Shepherd Lane Crash
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 15:46:28-05

EVENDALE, Ohio — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-75, Evendale police said.

Police said a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 just after 1 p.m. when they entered the Shepherd Lane exit ramp. That driver attempted to re-enter I-75 from the exit ramp but struck the crash cushion between the interstate and exit ramp before spinning out of control. The vehicle then struck several other vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that spun out of control was transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed at the Shepherd Lane exit for multiple hours as police investigated.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Ohio House overrides veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth Early deaths stole 26,000 life years from Cincy neighborhoods, new data shows Hamilton County woman sentenced to 3 to 4.5 years in prison for abuse of stepson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.