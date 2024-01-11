Coroner: 95-year-old man dies after I-75 crash near Evendale

CINCINNATI — A 95-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash on I-75 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, William Hack died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. According to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway, Hack was driving south on I-75 when he entered the exit ramp for Shepherd Lane.

Holloway said Hack then tried to re-enter I-75 from the exit ramp, but struck an impact attenuator at the beginning of the ramp and spun out. In the process, Holloway said Hack's vehicle was hit by several other drivers heading south on the highway. Hack was taken to UCMC with serious injuries, where he later died.

The highway was closed after the crash, but reopened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.