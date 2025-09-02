Contract talks 'stalled out' as UAW strike continues at GE

CINCINNATI — On the fifth day of the United Auto Workers strike against General Electric, both sides say they are still far apart on a new contract.

Some union members tell WCPO that this strike is even more meaningful because it is happening on Labor Day. Members said they didn't plan it that way, and that they'd rather be working. Instead, they're on the picket line demanding a new contract with better health care benefits. More lawmakers are joining them in solidarity.

"Labor Day is about the American worker that built this country," said Brian Strunk, UAW Local 647 president.

WATCH: Union members, legislators work picket line this Labor Day

Union members made their voices heard Monday outside the GE Aerospace plant in Evendale. 640 union workers, who are employed in both Evendale and Erlanger, went on strike last Thursday. We asked Strunk where negotiations stand as of Monday.

"Right now, they're stalled out, we're waiting to hear back from General Electric," said Strunk.

He told us the three big issues remain health care costs, time off and job security. UAW told WCPO that they want a 5-year contract, which totals $75 million. It includes GE contributing more to employees' health care plans.

"Sounds like a lot of money, but when you put it into perspective, that's more than what our members make in one day for the company and that's less than what Larry Culp makes in one year," said Strunk.

We've been in touch with GE since the days leading up to the strike. On Monday, a spokesperson for GE told us that they're offering UAW workers a 3-year contract, which includes a 12% salary increase, three additional vacation days and four additional sick days. The plan also includes employees paying 18% more over those three years for health care.

"I'm not sure if they understand real life or not," said Chris Tibbs, UAW member.

For the last 13 years, Tibbs has worked at the GE Aerospace plant in Evendale, running machines and cutting engine parts. He explained why this contract negotiation is personal.

"Six and a half months plus of treatment probably cost me $300,000," said Tibbs.

Doctors diagnosed Tibbs with stage 3 colon cancer, and he talked about how he struggled balancing work, time off, cancer treatments and supporting his family.

"By the end of the year, I had no vacation, couldn't miss work, couldn't come in late, I'd get an attendance problem," said Tibbs.

We reached out to GE for an on-camera interview, but the company declined. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"On the evening of Wednesday August 27th, GE Aerospace presented a record offer to the UAW bargaining committee that the Company put together to respond to the union's top priorities after 4 weeks of bargaining over these issues. Please read the Company Offer Summary here.

We explained to the committee that this was our best offer and that we did not contemplate any additional large moves. Based on the union leadership's response we unfortunately remain far apart. While the union could have asked the unit to vote on our offer, to our knowledge it has not. Some of the Company's proposals, such as the creation of 82 additional bargaining unit positions and timing of wage increases, are conditioned on ratification of the entire package offer by September 5, 2025.

We encourage our UAW represented employees to ask UAW leadership for the chance to vote on the company's best offer before that date. Every employee deserves the right to make their voice heard and evaluate the terms that directly impact their livelihood, careers and families."

UAW responded back to GE with a statement from Strunk saying:

"There was no deal offered by GE to be voted by Sept 5. We wouldn't even know what to put up for a vote. GE never put a final complete offer on the record for the members to vote on—which was totally irresponsible and not in good faith. The UAW had a comprehensive final offer on the table. The company stormed out. The union acted responsibly, asked for a counter and tried to continue bargaining in good faith."

The union didn't give us a timetable for how long the strike could last, but it's now getting political.

On Saturday, former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is once again running for U.S. Senate, joined the picket line. Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, Congressman Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, and Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton joined the picket line on Monday in solidarity with the union.

WCPO has reached out to Senators Jon Husted, R-Ohio, Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, and Ohio Republican Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for comment. So far, we have not heard back.