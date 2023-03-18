Sheriff: 28-year-old woman shot during altercation in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old woman was shot during an altercation Friday night in Elmwood Place, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 8:15 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said an altercation broke out at a rental hall along Vine Street. The altercation went outside to a parking lot behind the business where someone shot a 28-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to UC Medical Center, and the sheriff's office said her condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office didn't say if they have identified any suspects or persons of interest in the shooting.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO tip line at 513-586-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

