Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Sharonville; Man taken into custody

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being shot multiple times in Sharonville, Sharonville police said.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Sharon Road for a potential crash with a pedestrian struck. There, an officer instead discovered there was actually a 30-year-old woman shot multiple times.

The woman received first aid for officers on scene and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Police said they then took a man at the scene into custody for "further investigation as a person of interest."

Police are still investigating this shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

