'Elm-hood rats': Elmwood Place officers talking about residents on a public channel

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Elmwood Place police officers were heard talking about the public on a public radio channel this week.

"I hope she has a f—king horrendous day today," one officer said after a traffic stop.

"Yeah, the most awful day ever," another officer added.

After the WCPO 9 newsroom heard the conversation on police radio scanners, we started digging and quickly found out there were more. Officers could also be heard coming up with nicknames for Elmwood residents.

"Elm hooligans? I like that. That has a flow. And that definitely describes how they act too," an officer said.

"Either Elm hooligans or Elm-hood rats," another officer responded.

"I love f—king with people for having their brights on," one said. "It makes my day."

During another conversation, an officer spoke about an Elmwood Place woman, stating "She can ingest a satchel of Richards."

Elmwood Place resident Desiree Francis said she was disappointed to hear officers speaking about the community in that manner.

"The officers are supposed to make us feel safe, and initially when they say that it makes us feel like we're not safe here," Francis said. "And we're getting treated like Elmwood hooligans."

When Elmwood resident Tiffani Johnson listened to what was said, she couldn't believe it.

"It’s a little awkward. Y’all supposed to be here and help us, as far as like the community," Johnson said. "Just hearing that … That was just like, 'Whoa, what officers are these?'"

WCPO went to the Elmwood Place Police Department to find out.

Reporter Taylor Nimmo played the conversations to Lt. TJ Johnson, who was in the parking lot at the station, and asked if he knew who it was.

"I mean it sounds familiar," Johnson said. "The reason I don't wanna give a name, I don't know exactly if that’s the officer I’m thinking. I work day shift, that sounds like night shift. Let me give the chief a call real quick."

Police Chief Randall Newsom said officers Marc Christensen and Cameran Wood were the two people heard speaking on the radio scanners.

Mayor Ronald Spears said there will be a full investigation, and they will be completely transparent about it. Spears said they will take swift action if discipline is warranted.

"They're not pleasant. I will deal with it," said Newsom. "The talking of two officers does not describe the culture that police department is."