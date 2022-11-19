41-year-old man killed in Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting in Roselawn, Cincinnati police said.

Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive for reports of a person shot.

There, police said they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if they've arrested anyone or if they identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

