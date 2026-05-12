'We're honored' | Western Wildlife Corridor plans to open new nature preserve in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new nature preserve is coming soon to the West Side.

The William Forest Northcutt Nature Preserve will be made up of over 20 acres of natural trails and woods for people to enjoy.

“It’s a really beautiful forest, and we’re really excited to restore it," Matt Trokan, the executive director of the Western Wildlife Corridor, said.

The Western Wildlife Corridor bought the 22 acres of 125-year-old woods right on the edge of Delhi Township from the son of William Northcutt, the property's previous owner.

WATCH: What the nature preserve hopes to bring to the community

New nature preserve coming to Delhi Township

For generations, Northcutt's family owned seven acres of the woods.

“William Northcutt purchased the neighboring property and always wanted to see the woods protected,” Trokan said.

After Northcutt passed, his son Mike found a 20-year-old newspaper article about the corridor protecting another local forest. He called them in hopes of protecting his father's land.

“We’re honored to have named it the William Forest Northcutt Nature Preserve,” Trokan said.

Trokan and his team plan to open the preserve in July. He said the space is not just about the wildlife — it's also about the community.

“While there is a lot of green space, not a lot of it is accessible to the community,” Trokan said. “There’s no sidewalks, so the neighbors will walk in the street, and there’s traffic, so being able to have trails, a space where people can come and enjoy, we think will be a real benefit.”

Trokan said that the preserve is a suitable home for at least a dozen endangered species, and an important travel path for many migrating animals.

In June, the team plans to offer volunteer opportunities to help restore the forest and trails to get it ready for the public.

They also plan to add a parking lot, a sign, picnic tables and benches.

For more information, you can visit the Western Wildlife Corridor website.