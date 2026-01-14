New Goodwill store opens in Delhi as part of $250 million expansion plan

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries is set to open its newest retail location in Delhi Thursday, marking another milestone in the organization's five-year, $250 million investment plan to reach 30 stores by 2030.

President and CEO Mark Hiemstra said the Delhi store is more than just another shopping destination – it's part of Goodwill's broader mission to eliminate barriers and create opportunities for people throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

Hiemstra said the Delhi facility alone created 29 jobs.

"As we go to grow, we want to make sure that we're adding clean, well lit, easy-to-shop retail stores in any community for any person, and Delhi was just the perfect spot for us," Hiemstra told WCPO 9 anchor Adrian Whitsett.

The revenue generated from retail stores directly funds Goodwill's mission services, including housing services and transitional dorms for veterans. According to the organization, 85 cents of every dollar from retail sales supports these programs.

"Our mission at Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries is to eliminate barriers," Hiemstra said.

The organization said it also addresses environmental concerns by helping divert the 85% of used clothes that typically end up in landfills.

Goodwill recently closed on purchasing an old Kroger location on Colerain Avenue, which will house multiple services under one roof.

"We're going to have a retail store, an outlet center where there's tables and bins where we sell the product by the pound," Hiemstra said.

The Colerain Avenue location will also have an opportunity center, according to Hiemstra, which will help provide direct access to Goodwill's expanded services without requiring referrals.

22-year-old Jeremiah Carter was originally hired through Goodwill's Opportunity Center at the Woodlawn location, and now works as the team lead at the Delhi location. He helps manage all non-clothing products, ensuring they are cleaned, accepted as donations and properly displayed for customers.

Carter said he got the job after he had been struggling with a hand injury that left him paralyzed for six months.

"I didn't know where else to turn, so when I saw they had an opportunity center, I was like, it's worth taking a shot," Carter said.

Carter said his family, including his younger brothers, depend on him, and he was determined to be able to provide for them despite his injury.

"I wanted to show them that no matter what, that I still had their back and I still was gonna be me," Carter said. "I still was gonna provide and make sure dinner was on the table."

Carter told us he's looking forward to the Delhi location's grand opening Thursday.

"We really wanna help people," Carter said. "I believe that we're already successful, but I wanna know."

