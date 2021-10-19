Human remains found in missing, submerged SUV

AURORA, Ind. — Indiana State Police has confirmed that a car found submerged in the Ohio River last week belonged to a Delhi Township mom who went missing with her two kids in 2002 and that human remains were in the vehicle

Stephanie Nguyen and her children Kristina, 4, and John, 3, went missing in April 2002. Delhi Township police at the time had found a goodbye letter at the home of her parents, along with jewelry and cash to pay for three funerals, and what police called a possible suicide note, with a plan to drive her car into the Ohio River to end her marriage and take the children from their father.

When divers pulled a green Nissan Pathfinder out of the Ohio River on Thursday, Oct. 14, law enforcement said it was the end of a 20-year search in their disappearance. Indiana State Police examined the vehicle alongside anthropologists from the University of Indiana on Monday to confirm the connection to the Nguyens.

Police found the vehicle using side sonar scan technology. Investigators also found what they believe is a human bone in the vehicle, which they will send to a lab to attempt to determine the origin and its identity.

Delhi Township Police Lieutenant Joe Macaluso said the case always bothered him. Retired Sgt. Bob Schwaeble told WCPO's Larry Seward on Friday that he wasn't sure the vehicle would ever be found.

"It was a very emotional case, because it involved small children," retired Sgt. Schwaeble said. "I thought the only way that she might be found, or the vehicle found, was if they dredged the Ohio River. I'm just glad that it's finally closed. That we found the vehicle. We just got lucky."

WCPO: Authorities discover SUV connected to 2002 missing family case

The case never escaped the minds of those at the department. With the case approaching its 20th anniversary, Officer Heather Taylor considered a new search near Lesko Park in Aurora, Ind., around nine miles from Rising Sun Casino.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Hamilton County Police Association deployed side sonar, which gives horizontal views of river beds. In the Ohio River off Lesko Park, they discovered two cars and one SUV 55 feet below the river's surface. Divers were able to confirm that the license plate matched Nguyen's Nissan Pathfinder before the vehicle was pulled from the water on Thursday evening.

Police gave no timetable on when they'll be able to have answers about the human remains, but investigators from the Delhi Twp. Police Department hope the discovery gives families and those in the community closure.

"People still care," Macaluso said. "I think I speak for most law enforcement, if not all law enforcement out there – we care, we want to find people, we want to find closure for family."

