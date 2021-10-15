Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ohio River search tied to mom, kids missing since 2002

Crews and divers have been searching the Ohio River near Lesko Park
items.[0].image.alt
Staff photo/Emily Gibney
Divers and rescue workers attempt to recover a submerged vehicle near Lesko Park in Aurora Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Ohio River search along Aurora, Indiana
Rescue crews try to recover submerged vehicle
Posted at 10:55 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 23:12:18-04

AURORA, Indiana — Divers and emergency crews have been searching the Ohio River along Lesko Park in Aurora, Ind., since midday on Thursday, Oct. 14 for a submerged vehicle. Authorities have told WCPO the search is tied to the case of a missing Delhi Township mother and children.

Divers and emergency crews began searching the water near Lesko Park on Thursday afternoon. Authorities at the scene said they had located a vehicle that was submerged and were trying to bring it to the surface using airbags.

A public information officer with the Delhi Twp. Police Department told WCPO the search was related to a missing persons case from 2002 - a mom, 26 years of age, and her two children - ages 5 and 3.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.