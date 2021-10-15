Ohio River search tied to mom, kids missing since 2002

AURORA, Indiana — Divers and emergency crews have been searching the Ohio River along Lesko Park in Aurora, Ind., since midday on Thursday, Oct. 14 for a submerged vehicle. Authorities have told WCPO the search is tied to the case of a missing Delhi Township mother and children.

Divers and emergency crews began searching the water near Lesko Park on Thursday afternoon. Authorities at the scene said they had located a vehicle that was submerged and were trying to bring it to the surface using airbags.

A public information officer with the Delhi Twp. Police Department told WCPO the search was related to a missing persons case from 2002 - a mom, 26 years of age, and her two children - ages 5 and 3.

