First Look: Delhi Towne Square development nears completion

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new development in Delhi Township is gearing up to open to the public soon.

Delhi Towne Square is a $70 million, two-fold project comprised of a new township building with a recreation center and an apartment complex.

"Either townships grow, or we don't, and we disappear," said Cheryl Sieve, Delhi Township trustee.

Sieve said the township did surveys and found out from the community what they wanted and would like to see built.

The first phase of the project, the township building and recreation center, includes a variety of amenities, such as a fitness center, yoga and dance studio, teaching kitchen, eight-lane competition pool, all of the township offices and much more.

A portion of the township building is also dedicated to pre-K classrooms for the Oak Hills Local School District that will teach 200 students.

"We lose a lot of potential attendance and enrollment when we can't have a pre-school availability," Sieve said.

Outside the building, the development boasts a massive lawn and amphitheater.

In January, the project's second phase of apartments will open. The Veridian is the first apartment complex built in the area in 40 years, and it will feature 180 units.

One of the driving factors for the massive development was freeing up space for the Delhi Township Police Department. The department's current headquarters was built for 14 officers, and currently Delhi Township has 34.

The department will now take over the former admin building once the new one is finished.

The towne square itself is also open to future developments, including potential restaurants.

"It's 7,000 square feet, we don't disagree it could be one tenant, or it could be multiple," Sieve said.

Sieve said the interest in coming to Delhi, whether that be guests, a restaurant or a business, has grown.

"I think developers and business people are seeing the influence and the absolute possibility of being in a place that wants them" Sieve said.