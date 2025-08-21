Former Green Township police officer indicted for severely injuring infant

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Delhi Township man is facing multiple charges after the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said he severely injured an infant he was babysitting.

Alexander Grimme was indicted on two charges of endangering children, felonious assault and strangulation for a Jan. 21 incident in which the infant he was babysitting suffered "abusive head trauma."

The prosecutor's office said Grimme took a baby to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for injuries doctors determined were non-accidental. The child had permanent brain damage and officials said now faces developmental delays.

"This child’s life has been forever changed in the most tragic way," Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a release. "It is heartbreaking and infuriating that somebody trusted to care for a baby could cause such harm. We will make sure he is held accountable."

Grimme also faces separate charges in Franklin County, Indiana, that allege he injured the same child, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor's office confirmed Grimme was previously a police officer for Green Township.

He will be arraigned Friday morning. He faces up to 22 years in prison.