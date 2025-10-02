'A little bit of everything' | Delhi Township man’s Halloween clown display helps give back to community

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Based on his yard, it's easy to guess Delhi Township resident Shaun Reynolds' favorite holiday.

October has only just started, but his lawn is already filled with his Halloween display.

"I've wanted to do this since I was a kid," Reynolds said.

For the past decade, Reynolds has decorated his yard with different Halloween themes. This year, the theme is clowns.

"We switch themes every year, so next year, I'll have just as many as these but it's all scarecrows," Reynolds said.

How one man's annual Halloween display helps provide for children in his community

Most of the decorations in his yard are handmade. He said each one takes him a couple of days to make.

"Some of them are creepier, some of them are funnier," Reynolds said. "It's a little bit of everything."

He said it's about more than creating something fun for the community. His family, as well as a couple of his neighbors, use it as an opportunity to collect food and donate it to the Delshire Elementary School food drive.

"We've collected, I have to think it's over a thousand dollars a season in goods," Reynolds said.

He said they have also raised money to help kids pay for their lunches and to help collect school supplies.

"We just try to do what we can for the community," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the tradition started small but continues to grow.

"Eventually it just grew into what it is now, where it's kind of jumping into the neighbor's yard and who knows how much further it will go," Reynolds said.

He said you don't have to wait until Halloween to enjoy the display: On most weekends in October, he and some others get dressed up to give kids and adults the full experience.

Reynolds said you don't have to feel obligated to donate, but said he hopes people can at least come out and enjoy the show.

"It's all fun," Reynolds said. "It's supposed to be for the community, and I'm happy to put it up and I'm happy that people enjoy it."