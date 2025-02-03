Police: Woman indicted in Deer Park shooting that left 2 in critical condition

DEER PARK, Ohio — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder days after a shooting at a Deer Park home that left two people, including a juvenile, in critical condition.

Deer Park police said Briasha Stroud was indicted Jan. 30 in connection to a Jan. 26 shooting on the 4100 block of Glenway Avenue. Police said officers found two people, one adult and one juvenile, in the garage of a home. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police told us at the time they believed the incident was a result of a domestic situation. It is unclear Stroud's relationship to the victims.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Stroud faces two counts of felonious assault.

