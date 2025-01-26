PD: 2 people, including juvenile, in 'critical condition' after shooting in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Ohio — Two people, including a juvenile, were shot Sunday afternoon in Deer Park, Deer Park Police Chief David Battin said.

The shooting happened in the garage of a home in the 4100 block of Glenway Avenue between Blue Ash Road and Lafayette Avenue at 2:50 p.m.

Battin did not identify either of the victims, but he said both are in critical condition.

A WCPO crew saw several police units at the scene, including units from the Silverton Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police believe the incident is a result of a domestic situation and there is no general threat to the public.

Battin did not say if police have any suspects identified or in custody.



