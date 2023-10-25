'Be a part of the fight': Boutique gives away free wigs to those battling cancer

DEER PARK, Ohio — Owner of Mercedes Brown The Hair Boutique with Purpose, Mercedes Brown, is working to help those battling cancer feel good on the outside and in. She is giving away free wigs, called The Wig Campaign, to women going through cancer treatments.

She said she wants to create a space for women to feel empowered and beautiful.

"I get to be a part of the fight with them and that makes me feel good," she shared. "I get to give back and help someone. It's far more than just retail in this space anyway. So it's all about helping each other and coming together."

Brown opened the doors to her boutique four years ago. Her dad, who's her inspiration, suddenly passed before she created the boutique. And she says that was the push she needed to go for her dreams.

"There was a woman who needed a wig and so she came for the wig but she was too weak to come in the store. So she was outside in the car and her daughter came in to inquire about a wig for her and it was her second round of chemo and she needed a wig," she said.

She said she now finds inspiration in every person that walks through her doors.

"And I said, man, I wanna do more than just give you this product, you know, because I know that you're in the fight for your life," she shared. "So I kept her in my mind and I said I'm going to do a giveaway for this, you know, for breast cancer awareness."

The Wig Campaign will be Saturday October 28 between 1pm to 4pm. For more information or to secure your spot visit her website.