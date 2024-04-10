I-75 southbound reopens after crash involving military vehicles

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Interstate 75 southbound has reopened at the I-275 interchange after a crash involving military vehicles.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway was shut down until after noon.

While the details of what led up to the accident have not been released, our crew saw tire marks exiting the roadway leading to a Humvee in the trees on the side of the interstate. Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Several large vehicles painted in camouflage could also be seen flanking the accident scene.

Marc Price | WCPO We saw a Humvee in the trees on the side of the interstate with tire marks exiting the roadway leading to the vehicle.

Marc Price | WCPO Several vehicles painted in camouflage could be seen flanking the accident scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.