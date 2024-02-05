Coroner: 60-year-old Harrison man dies over two weeks after crash

CROSBY TWP., Ohio — A 60-year-old man has died weeks after he was in a crash in Crosby Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the man as James Bunnell, of Harrison, Ohio.

The crash happened on January 19 at around 5:34 p.m. Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies said they were called to the 9600 block of Baughman Road in Crosby Township that evening.

They said the investigation indicated Bunnell was driving an Oldsmobile sedan west on Baughman Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and exited the left side of the road.

Bunnell's vehicle then hit a mailbox, traveled through the front yard of a nearby residence and hit a tree; Bunnell was the only person inside the vehicle when the crash happened, according to the sheriff's office.

Bunnell was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was considered in serious condition after the crash; the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says Bunnell died at the hospital on February 3.