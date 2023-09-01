Sheriff's office: 2 charged in shooting at Columbia Township gas station

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been charged after a double shooting in Columbia Township Thursday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a Marathon gas station at 5361 Kennedy Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, Nathaniel Gurton told deputies he had been shot. Gurton was treated and taken to UC Medical Center.

Within minutes, the sheriff's office said deputies were sent to a nearby location to check out a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

When they arrived, they found T Dera Gray, who told officers he had been shot as well. He was taken to UC Medical Center.

During a preliminary investigation, deputies learned Gray shot at Gurton while sitting inside a vehicle at the gas station. The sheriff's office said the shooting is believed to be connected to disputes between the families of the two men.

Gray was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Lania Parker, the driver of the vehicle Gray was shooting from, was charged with two counts of complicity. She was also charged with one count of child endangerment after officials said she had a small child she was babysitting inside the vehicle when the shooting started.