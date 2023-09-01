Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColumbia Township

Actions

Sheriff's office: 2 charged in shooting at Columbia Township gas station

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Marathon shooting Columbia Township
Posted at 9:44 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 21:44:14-04

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been charged after a double shooting in Columbia Township Thursday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a Marathon gas station at 5361 Kennedy Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, Nathaniel Gurton told deputies he had been shot. Gurton was treated and taken to UC Medical Center.

Within minutes, the sheriff's office said deputies were sent to a nearby location to check out a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

When they arrived, they found T Dera Gray, who told officers he had been shot as well. He was taken to UC Medical Center.

During a preliminary investigation, deputies learned Gray shot at Gurton while sitting inside a vehicle at the gas station. The sheriff's office said the shooting is believed to be connected to disputes between the families of the two men.

Gray was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Lania Parker, the driver of the vehicle Gray was shooting from, was charged with two counts of complicity. She was also charged with one count of child endangerment after officials said she had a small child she was babysitting inside the vehicle when the shooting started.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Cincinnati man says video shows caregiver berate, assault his elderly mother Where you can watch Taylor Swift's concert film in the Cincinnati area Parents: 15-year-old will 'accept responsibility' in attack on 11-year-old

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.