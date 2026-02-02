Two people charged in fatal January stabbing in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been arrested and face charges tied to a fatal stabbing in Colerain Township on January 21, according to Colerain police.

Police arrested 43-year-old Terrell Bailey and 44-year-old Shanice Shade for the stabbing, which left 37-year-old Christopher Tanner dead.

Shade is facing charges of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, while Bailey is facing charges of tampering with evidence and murder, court records show. Both are scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Monday morning.

On January 21, Colerain officers were dispatched at around 11:51 p.m. after reports of trouble in the parking lot of the Prime at White Oak on Nandale Drive. When officers arrived, they found Tanner with stab wounds to his torso; Tanner was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to court documents filed in Shade's case, Shade removed the knife used in the alleged stabbing from the scene, and discarded it in the parking lot of the apartment complex. She also then lied to officers during questioning, including about the knife, court documents say.

Court records in Bailey's case are not yet online.

