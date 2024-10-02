Surveillance video shows someone stealing Harris-Walz campaign sign from Colerain Township yard

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Night vision surveillance video captured a person skipping into Jackie Lemmink's front yard, grabbing her Harris-Walz campaign sign and throwing it into a car in the late night hours of Sept. 21.

The video captured the person then crossing the street and doing the same to one of her neighbor's campaign signs showing support for the Democratic Party's nominees for president and vice president.

Lemmink said, in all, four homes were hit in the same night.

"I feel like, as an American, we have the right to choose the candidate that we feel fit for the job, and we should have the right to put the sign out there without it being stolen," she said.

She filed a police report with the Colerain Township Police Department and said she wanted someone held accountable. We spoke with police who said they are investigating the situation.

Video shows someone stealing Harris-Walz sign in Colerain Township

It wasn't the first time her yard had been targeted, either.

Lemmink said campaign signs were stolen from her yard in 2016, and a 2018 incident over a balloon depicting Donald Trump as a baby left her frightened. She said she flew the balloon high over her home to express displeasure over then-President Trump's immigration policies separating children from their parents at the border.

"Someone shot it down, and then placed the bullets at the end of our driveway," she said.

She filed a police report following that incident as well.

"I was scared, and my husband was crying because he didn't think that was possible here," Lemmink said.

The Lemmink family has installed additional cameras on her home since the latest theft and had a message for the person who took her signs.

"It's a coward that takes the sign," she said. "It's the person who thinks he's going to lose."

Lemmink said she hoped the division among Americans could be tamped down once the election was over.