'Somebody shot my mommy' | Family, police say father of murdered woman's unborn baby orchestrated their deaths

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — India Kinamore was pregnant and due to give birth the day she and her unborn child were murdered in a plot prosecutors and police say the baby's father orchestrated.

Three men have been arrested for the March 4, 2023, murders of 26-year-old Kinamore and her unborn child: Robert Ervin, 20, Lamar Morris Suggs, 22 and Kayvon Warren, 30.

According to family and other officials in court, Warren is the father of Kinamore's unborn child — and of another child who is now 6 years old. The 6-year-old boy was also inside the home when Kinamore was shot and killed, officials said.

Prosecutors alleged that Warren orchestrated events that night, when two people allegedly broke into Warren's home and fatally shot Kinamore in bed.

"Obviously, he is the alleged father of this child, so it's much more disturbing that this is the path he took to settle this situation in his mind," said the prosecutor in court.

The prosecution claims Warren also lied to law enforcement on the scene that night, giving them false information on the weapon used to kill Kinamore and descriptions of the people who'd allegedly broken into the home.

"This baby was supposed to be born that day," said the prosecutor. "If he didn't want anything to do with that child, there were so many other avenues that he could have taken."

Colerain Township Police Department Sergeant Mike Stockmeier said Kinamore's case never went cold, despite it taking over two years for an arrest.

"Due to the complex nature of the case, the prior calculation and planning, it took a long time to peel back the layers and figure out what happened," said Stockmeier.

He said evidence in the case shows that Warren was attempting to rekindle a relationship with an ex-girlfriend and did not want Kinamore to have the baby; Warren tried several times to convince Kinamore to have an abortion, but she didn't want one, Stockmeier said.

He said Suggs and Ervin waited nearby in an adjacent neighborhood that night, and didn't enter the home until Warren returned and contacted them. Stockmeier said Warren contacted the two men, then went inside and laid down in bed next to Kinamore.

"When this alleged robber came into the house, the only person that was shot was India, even though Mr. Warren laid right next to her," said Stockmeier.

Kinamore's mother also spoke in court, imploring the judge to raise Warren's bond, because she said he has the financial means to post the $600,000 bond he's currently being held under.

Her voice broke and she cried in court as she spoke to the judge.

"My grandson was in that home," she said. "When I got the call, I got the call from my grandson, not Kayvon. My 6-year-old grandson called me and he was hiding up under his covers and he said 'Nana, come. Somebody shot my mommy and somebody broke in her house.' He said 'I'm scared, I'm so scared, my mommy's screaming.'"

She said she believes that Warren is a threat to society and should not be given any bond.

"If he could do this to somebody that he was in a relationship with and his own child, he'll do it again to someone else," she said. "So I just don't feel safe."

Warren appeared in court via Zoom Friday morning; he is still being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Warren's defense attorney, Clyde Bennett II, urged the judge not to give in to the emotional nature of the case and to instead lower Warren's bond from $600,000 to $300,000.

Bennett claimed his client is another victim of a robbery gone wrong.

"I feel for that family, I pray for that family and this is a very provocative case when you look at the facts and the allegations and what allegedly happened, when you look at the victim being a beautiful mother of a child," said Bennett. "And what it does is, it makes you just want to just give a $1 million bond or a $2 million bond because you get emotional, and that's what the state is arguing, urging you to do."

In the end, the judge decided to keep Warren's bond the same, at $600,000, with mandated electronic monitoring if he posts it. Warren is also ordered to stay away from Kinamore's family.

Police arrested Ervin and Warren in August, while Suggs, police said, was already incarcerated with the Ohio Department of Corrections on separate charges.