Police: 3 charged in 2023 murder of pregnant woman, unborn child in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two years after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Colerain Township, police have charged three men in her and her unborn child's deaths.

Police responded to the Hidden Meadows apartment complex the morning of March 4, 2023, for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found India Kinamore, a 26-year-old who officials said was in the later stages of pregnancy. Both she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

More than two years later, the Colerain Township Police Department announced it has charged 20-year-old Robert Ervin, 22-year-old Lamar Morris Suggs and 30-year-old Kayvon Warren with two counts of murder in connection with the case.

Both Ervin and Warren were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Suggs, police said, was already incarcerated with the Ohio Department of Corrections on separate charges.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigative Unit at 513-321-2677.