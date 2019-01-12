Menu

Procession takes fallen Colerain Officer Dale Woods to favorite spots one last time

Posted: 12:06 PM, Jan 12, 2019
The funeral procession for Officer Dale Woods
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Five days after his death, Colerain police Officer Dale Woods made final stops at some of the places he loved: The North College Hill Police Department, where he once served on the force; the Clovernook County Club, where friends said the shy, serious lawman became a gregarious golf player; and the Colerain Police Department, where fellow officers mourned a friend and colleague of 15 years.

Woods’ remains were escorted from destination to snowy destination by a procession of police vehicles before arriving at Colerain High School for a public visitation.

A variety of other services were scheduled to continue throughout the weekend, some public and others private. Woods died Monday after being hit by a truck late Jan. 4.

In a news conference hours later, Colerain police Chief Mark Denney tearfully described him as “a cop’s cop” who had been born to serve his community.

